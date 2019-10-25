Alia Bhatt Pens A Heartfelt Note For Mom Soni Razdan On Her Birthday Along With A Cute Picture

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is quite active on Instagram, this morning took the photo-sharing app to share an adorable picture and a heartfelt note on occasion of her mom and actress Soni Razdan’s 63rd birthday.

The actress along with the picture wrote, “To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me Happy Birthday Mama!”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Soni Razdan with all smiles and Alia on her lap cute as ever flashing her trademark smile.

Talking about Soni, the veteran actress who is known for her strong roles in Shootout At Wadala, Raazi, Monsoon Wedding along with other films, was last seen on big screens as Tiger Shroff’s mom in Hrithik Roshan starrer War.

Alia who was last seen in a cameo in dance track from Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2, has three big projects in her kitty in the form of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor in lead, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and her S.S Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR.

