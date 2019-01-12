Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood box office business done by films released in 2019.
|Film
|Release
|1st Day
|1st Weekend
|1st Week
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|Uri - The Surgical Strike
|11 Jan
|08.20
|08.20*
|08.20*
|08.20*
|The Accidental Prime Minister
|11 jan
|04.50
|04.50*
|04.50*
|04.50*
|Bumblebee
|04 Jan
|01.80
|07.00
|07.00
|07.00*
Here’s our Box Office Parameter:
Hit: Film which doubles the investment
Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%
Average: Film which only recovers investment
Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment
Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.