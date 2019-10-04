Alia Bhatt: “If I Keep Too Many Barriers While Choosing A Film, It Would Not Help Me Become A Massy Actor”

Alia Bhatt can rightly be called one of the most versatile actors of today’s generation with a diversity of roles that is almost envious. After making a glamorous debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Alia went on to doing films like Highway, Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab and has made everyone sit up and take notice of her acting chops!

And now, Alia has said that an actor should not be to choosy in doing films and should strive to fulfil their creative appetite. Speaking about the same Alia has been quoted saying, “If I keep too many barriers or limitations in my mind while choosing a film or the parts I am offered, it would not help me become a ‘massy’ actor. Cinema is art. Being an artist, these are the times when I should let my creative juices flow freely.”

The Kalank actor further said in the same interview to the Hindustan Times interview, “I am obviously responsible as a celebrity and do think what I am putting out for the audience. But I can’t be constantly thinking ‘What if my character is misinterpreted, what if the audience doesn’t connect with what I am playing on screen, what if the character isn’t giving out the right kind of message’. Then it would be very difficult for me to perform. Limiting myself, thinking how people will react to what I am playing on screen, is harmful, I can’t work like that.”

On the professional front, Alia has her hands full with mega budget films like Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, Ayaan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and RRR in the pipeline!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!