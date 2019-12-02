Alia Bhatt Breaks Down As She Feels Guilty For Not Understanding Sister Shaheen Bhatt’s Depression On Time

Alia Bhatt has been vocal about her love and protection for her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt, who recently opened up about her battle with depression and is also the author to the book titled I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. Alia and Shaheen made a joint appearance at Barkha Dutt’s We The Women and talked about the book.

Speaking at the event, Alia lost control and broke down into tears after talking about Shaheen’s battle with depression and her failure to understand her sister’s emotions at the right time. Speaking at the event, Alia is heard saying, “I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her. I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke mySpeaking at the event, Alia lost control and broke down into tears after talking about Shaheen’s battle with depression heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have.”

Alia further felt guilty for getting to know her sister only after reading her book despite living with her all her life for the last 26 years. Meanwhile, the response that Shaheen received after the launch of her first book has encouraged her to come up with, Here Comes The Sun.

Extending her support to Shaheen, Alia had posted on her Instagram handle a post that read, “I am so so proud of you @shaheenb And of @herecomesthesunofficial You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy. No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you’re not alone!!! I’m here a 100%.. to start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, EVERY step of the way @herecomesthesunofficial #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

On the professional front, Alia has an exceptionally interesting line up of projects in her kitty with Brahmastra, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht to look forward to.

