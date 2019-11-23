RRR: Ram Charan & Alia Bhatt To Groove For A Romantic Track In SS Rajamouli’s Directorial?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming directorial venture RRR has been in news all across for over a year. The film which is speculated to be massier and mightier than Baahubali is one of the most awaited releases for the year 2020.

The latest news related to the film is, as per a report from filmibeat.com, a romantic song featuring Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will soon be shot in Ramoji Studio in Hyderabad and the preparations for the same are on the full process.

While it was very clear from the start that Alia has been paired opposite Ram in the period drama, but the makers kept cine-goers waiting before revealing the name of leading lady opposite Jr.NTR.

It was only last week when the makers announced that Jr.NTR has been paired opposite English theatre artist Olivia Morris.

Whereas, Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be playing lead antagonists in the magnum opus.

70% Shoot of the film has already been completed and the remaining part is expected to wrap in early 2020.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

RRR will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

