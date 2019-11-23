Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal & Mallika Dua Wrap The Film In Style!

Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and comedy sensation Mallika Dua starrer Indoo Ki Jawani has been in the headlines for quite some time now. The update today is that the team has wrapped up the shooting of the film and below is all you need to know about the same.

The team took to their social media fronts and shared the news with pictures and videos from the wrap up party. In the video Kiara can be seen cutting a cake with Aditya and Mallika.

While sharing a picture of the team Aditya wrote, “This one’s a special one..a fantastic journey with some even more fantastic people..every member has been a piece of this beautiful puzzle..couldnt have done it without them.”

Meanwhile, Indoo ki Jawani revolves around a fierce girl whose dating app goof up leads to a huge chaos and how she comes out of it. Kiara plays the central character in the film.

Talking about Indoo Ki Jawani in a statement, Kiara said, “”I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo. I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film, and it’s finally time to live her! Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl. She’s endearing, lovable, and quirky. Looking forward to work with the teams at Emmay, T-Series, and Electric Apples as we all strive to put our best foot forward to deliver a cracking entertainer.”

Directed by Abhir Sengupta, the film went on floors on October this year and was shot in Lucknow. The film is slated to release June 5 next year.

