Actress Kiara Advani has finished shooting for her upcoming film “Indoo Ki Jawani“.

Kiara on Thursday took to Instagram Stories and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the movie’s wrap up party.

Kiara Advani wraps up 'Indoo Ki Jawani' shoot
Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani Wraps Up The Shoot; Celebrations Follow

In the videos, she can be seen cutting a cake along with the whole cast and crew.

Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, “Indoo Ki Jawani” marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. “Indoo Ki Jawani” is touted as a coming-of-age comedy film.

It also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here