Bollywood actress Alaya F is a young acting prodigy who is effortlessly proving herself to the audience. Her work speaks for itself with every film she does and every character she plays, she is only getting closer to becoming the star she is meant to be.

Taking to social media, the Alaya F shared a picture of herself along with her mother and grandfather. She writes “3 generations coming together for the first time on the @kapilsharma show this Sunday at 9.30pm on @sonytvofficial With my dearest Nana @ikabirbedi and my dearest mother @poojabediofficial. (Pooja Bedi).”

Alaya F is stepping into different roles in her films one after the other and is garnering immense love from the audience. Ahead on the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Sri’ opposite Rajkummar Rao and a few more films which are unannounced.

