Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khiladi Level’ Reply On Clashing With Salman Khan & Aamir Khan In 2020

It’s always interesting to see when big films clash at the box office. In 2020, Akshay Kumar’s films will be clashing with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s films.

Akki’s Laxmmi Bomb will clash with Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai during Eid and his Bachchan Pandey will hit the screens along with Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha during Christmas. All the four films are big and deal with interesting subjects and are very important for the actors starring in it.

In an interview, the superstar spoke about the clash and gave an interesting answer. He told Mumbai Mirror, “There are just 52 weeks in a year but thank God, we also have 5000-plus screens, which ensure enough space for two films releasing together and doing well.”

Currently, Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of comedy drama ‘Good Newwz‘. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is geared up for the release of Dabangg 3 this weekend. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar.

Aamir Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena in a pivotal role. In January 2020, Khan is going to share a new look from his upcoming film.

Are you excited for the big box office clashes between Salman-Akshay-Aamir in 2020?

