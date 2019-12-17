Dabangg 3 CRAZE: Salman Khan Fan Books 150 Tickets For His Upcoming Film’s First Day First Show

Dabangg 3 is just a few days away from release and the hype among the audience is high. The advance booking for the film kicked off yesterday and the fans have already started booking tickets in bulk.

Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai has always been an adda of Salman Khan fans and the booking here has started with a bang. A Mumbai based Salman fan named Vijay has booked not 5, 10, 20, 50 but 150 tickets for Dabangg 3’s first day first show at Gaiety Galaxy. Isn’t that huge?

During a recent interaction with YouTube channel Filmy Fever, Vijay bought 150 tickets of Dabangg 3 live and confirmed the same. He said he always buys Salman Khan’s films’ tickets in bulk and this time again he has done it.

Well, that’s just a start and we hope the fans keep on coming to watch Bhai’s latest film and make it a Blockbuster at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan took his Dabangg 3 promotions down South, and painted the city in Chulbul Pandey’s hues, with a rocking performance in the city.

Salman Khan was joined by the film’s director Prabhudeva and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who plays villain in the film, he shook a leg on the beats of the film’s anthemic number, Munna Badnam”.

Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20, and Salman is focussed on kicking off a South India publicity blitz for the film in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

This has been prompted by his decision to release the film in four languages. Apart from the original Hindi version, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

