Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Genelia D’Souza Has An Adorable Message For Hubby & We’re Crying!

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are certainly amongst the cutest B-town couples and though they may not be involved in active social or any kind of PDA! The couple who been with each other since 2003 tied the knot in 2012 and are proud parents to two beautiful babies. And now, as Riteish Deshmukh turns 41 today, wifey Genelia has the sweetest wishes for him!

Taking to her social media account, Genelia D’Souza has the sweetest wishes for hubby and cant help but go awww! Sharing a candid family picture, Genelia captioned the image saying, “Dear Forever Mine Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 –

You are my today and all of my tomorrows

Happy Birthday Love

Forever yours Ps- I’m always in the mood for you “

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh who last saw a release in Marjaavaan celebrated his wedding anniversary with wifey. Taking to her Instagram account even then, Genelia had written, “Every girl has a certain perception of how they would want their life partner to be… I Honestly Didn’t.. I had this most amazing partner who was my bestest friend, who was the shoulder, I always found when I needed to cry and who made me believe that no matter how tough life is, with us being partners we would take it on,in any form, in any way… That’s the man I eventually married and he never ever stopped being the reason for my smile… So I’m glad I never ever had a perception because the reality of living and breathing this wonderful man is all I ever needed to know.. I Love you @riteishd ..Here’s to many more laughs together, to the zillion times we will wipe each other’s tears and pick each other up when either/or feels weak or simply to life together forever and ever… Happy Anniversary.”

On the professional front, while we await Genelia to return to the silver screen with a full-fledged Hindi film, Riteish Deshmukh will next be seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

