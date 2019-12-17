Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy: Maintains A Strong Momentum!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: After a fair start on the first day, this Rani Mukerji starrer grew over the weekend and now, during the weekdays, the movie is maintaining a strong hold. In fact, it is turning the tables by overtaking Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level, which enjoyed a dominance during the weekend.

Speaking about its morning shows, Mardaani 2 is going strong with 9-11% occupancy across the country. It’s an amazing hold when compared to Monday’s 10-12% occupancy, so another stable day is expected at the ticket windows.

Unfortunately, despite being strong in content, Mardaani 2 will lose out considerable screens to this week’s mega release Dabangg 3. So, the movie has three more days left to reap it off and post than it will have to satisfy its number game on the lower side.

Meanwhile, one of the promotional events of Mardaani 2, Rani said ethos of her film is to bring in awareness.

“The ethos of ‘Mardaani 2‘ is to bring awareness and letting girls and women know about what’s out there for them to be kind of they need to be aware of the danger. Because danger does not have a face. You cannot identify it…” Rani told IANS.

She added: “It’s important to have your ears and eyes open and that’s what ‘Mardaani’ does with both the films the awareness factor has been stronger it basically shows how crimes are committed and people fall prey to unfortunate events.”

“Mardaani 2” focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses to young girls.

