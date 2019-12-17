While Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are both all set to come together for a film titled Haseen Dillruba. The actors are teaming up for the first time for a murder mystery, which will be produced by Aanand L Rai and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

Haseen Dillruba will be directed by Vinil Mathew, who has last directed by Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014. The film is been written by Manmarziyaan fame Kanika Dhillon.

Aanand L Rai is producing the film with his Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. The movie is slated for a release on September 18, 2020.

“’Haseen Dillruba’ is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script,” Rai said in a statement.

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director of Eros International, said, “Unlike other thriller genres, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ is not just edgy. It’s a perfect blend of entertainment and something which will cater to larger masses. I am glad to be associated with this film.”

Himanshu described the film as an edge of the seat entertainer and Kanika and Vinil are bringing it something excitement.

On their respective film fronts, Vikrant will be next seen in Chhapaak alongside Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Taapsee has Thappad, Tadka and Rashmi Rocket in her kitty.

