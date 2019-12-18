Chhapaak’s Song Nok Jhok: Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey Mesmerize You With This Soul-Soothing Number

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is a couple of weeks away from its release and the film has made a huge buzz around itself with the hard-hitting trailer. Today the makers released the new song Nok Jhok from the film and it is here to sooth your heart and mesmerize it.

It was in the morning that Deepika announced the release of the new song as she shared a glimpse of her and Vikrant standing in a bus looking at each other with fondness in their eyes. She wrote, “#NokJhok mein baat bigadti hai,aur banti bhi hai…😉Suniye 11 baje!#Chhapaak #10thJanuary.”

Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan in his soulful voice and penned by none other than the legendary Gulzar, Nok Jhok is a romantic number. Composed by the trio Shankar Ehsaan and Loy, the song features Deepika and Vikrant in the phase of their budding relationship and the silences that the two share.

The song video takes us on the journey from the time the two are formal to each other to the moments where they feel comfortable in each other’s presence. Deepika’s smile and Vikrant’s loving expressions light up the screen just right.

Chhapaak is adapted from the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film revolves around the battle that Laxmi fought and how her PIL made the Supreme Court ban the sale of acid.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is also Deepika’s maiden project as a producer. The film is set to release on January 10 and has been one of the most anticipated projects since its very inception.

