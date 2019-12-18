Ananya Panday Gets Candid About The Relationship She Shares With Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday began making headlines way before she made her big-screen debut owing to her social media popularity and netizens calling her the new-gen fashionista! Meanwhile, once Ananya made her big-screen debut with Student Of The Year 2, she made everyone sit up and take notice of her acting chops and now, the star kid has been hitting headlines for quite a while owing to her equation with Pati Patni Aur Woh costar, Kartik Aaryan.

While the industry rumor mill has been churning out gossip of Kartik Aaryan dating his Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan, reports have also been doing rounds of Kartik sharing a soft spot for Ananya Panday too! While we wonder what’s going on between the 3 of them, Ananya Panday has finally spilled the beans on her side of the equation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in her latest interview, Ananya said that people’s perception about her relationship with Kartik does bother her, but that will not stop her from doing what she wants or spending time with the Luka Chuppi actor. Ananya said, “It doesn’t bother me, we actually laugh it off together. My dad is an actor so I know that all these things come with the industry. For Kartik and I, what matters the most right now is our work and the fact that people are loving Pati Patni Aur Woh. I don’t think these rumors or anything for that matter changes the equation between us. Just because people are talking about certain things, doesn’t mean I am going to stop spending time with him, you know. We work together and enjoy spending time together.”

On the professional front, Ananya just had a release in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

