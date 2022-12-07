Ever since Mahesh Manjrekar unveiled the first look of Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from his upcoming film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, it is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The makers have been receiving massive backlash for varied reasons, while Akki is getting trolled for his appearance in the Manjrekar directorial. But do you know that the superstar is not playing the lead actor but has a cameo appearance in the film?

For the unversed, the film is set in the backdrop of the time when the light wasn’t invented. Netizens are of the say that the film has shown a bulb in the film.

According to the latest media reports, Akshay Kumar isn’t playing the lead in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but has a cameo appearance in the film. Contrary to the rumours, a source revealed to Pinkvilla, “It’s a cameo appearance for the Khiladi in the film. The look will be polished and enhanced further with the use of VFX.”

The source close to the development spilt more beans on the same and said, “It’s a story from the chapter of the bright Maratha history and chronicles around the lives and journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 7 warriors. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Akshay Kumar to play such a legendary character and he underwent a 20 to 25-day prep for his character with body language and diction experts. He will be seen speaking in Marathi, and his command over the language to mouth the heavy-duty dialogues in a certain dialect will take the audience by surprise.”

The same source also reacted to the bulb controversy and told the entertainment portal that the makers are shooting the film in today’s time and every set needs a certain form of lighting to set the ambiance on the set. The report further added that those lights are used merely for shot-taking and won’t be a part of the film. Assuring the same, the source revealed that there will be extensive VFX work that will go into creating authentic work from the era gone by, which includes the replacement of the shots of light with the bulb. The video released was just a small BTS video to announce that the shooting has started.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

