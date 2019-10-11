Akshay Kumar: “I Have Learned About Professionalism & Punctuality From South Filmmakers”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was last seen on the big screen as a Scientist in filmmaker Jagan Shakti’s directorial venture Mission Mangal. The actor is all set to make the audience laugh their hearts out with his upcoming release and one of the most anticipated films of the year in Bollywood, Housefull 4.

The actor who is on a promotional spree of Housefull 4 was recently present in Hyderabad.

The actor who never hesitates to experiment with looks in films will be seen in dual roles in Housefull 4, as he is playing the character of Rajkumar Bala from the year 1419, and in the other role, he is playing the part of a London return barber called Harry, set in 2019.

In an interview during the promotions in Hyderabad, the actor stated that from look wise his earlier release 2.0 was the toughest film in his career as it took hours to put on the get-up and to remove it post-shoot daily.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Akshay said, “The look in 2.0 with Rajini sir was the hardest look ever in my 30-year-career. It took nearly three and a half hours to put it on and one and a half hours to take it off! We shot nearly three hours continuously with that make-up on.”

The actor in the interview was also asked about his working experience with the film’s leading ladies Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, all three of them who have worked in the South too.

The Kesari actor in his reply said, “I too have worked with a lot of South Indian directors and learned a lot from them. Whether it’s Priyan Sir, Shankar Sir or Murugadoss, I have learned to be professional and punctual from them. So if the actresses have worked in the South, they are already very professional and it becomes easy for me to work with them.”

Talking about Housefull 4, the film is been directed by Farhad Samji and it is been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The Akshay starrer is slated to hit the big screen on 26th October.

From work front, apart from Housefull 4, Akshay also has Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj in his kitty

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!