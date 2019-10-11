Good Newwz Cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani Promote Their Film Through Housefull 4’s #TheBalaChallenge

Akshay Kumar is all set for his another release of 2019, Housefull 4. He is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, he shared the song Shaitan Ka Saala from his film and several celebs have tried to imitate the dance step with #TheBalaChallenge.

The fever of Shaitan Ka Saala is now passed on to the cast of Good Newwz which along with Akshay also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The Airlift actor took to his Instagram page to share a video in which the actors are dancing to Housefull 4‘s song.

Akshay, Kareena, Kiara and Diljit are totally enjoying as they shake a leg together to Shaitan Ka Saala. We can’t take our eyes off how gorgeous Bebo looks in the video. He captioned the post, “It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!!! DIWALI ho ya CHRISMAS please don’t miss this!!! #GoodNewwz delivery due on 27th December 👶🏻 @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani @raj_a_mehta @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeestudiosofficial #TheBalaChallenge”.

Watch the video below:

Coming to Housefull 4, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will hit the screens on Diwali this year.

On the other hand, Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta. It’s a romantic comedy which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

