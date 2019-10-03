Laxmmi Bomb New Still OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Striking Avatar Is Sure To Give You Chills!

Akshay Kumar is literally on a winning spree with back to back successes in his kitty. The actor who is all set to treat fans with his upcoming reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, has come in with an early surprise for his massive fan base. On the occasion of Navratri, the actor has unveiled a terrific look from his Eid 2020 release, Laxmmi Bomb which also stars Kiara Advani in lead.

The look shared by Akshay showcases the actor in his character ‘Laxmmi’, donning a red saree with a black blouse. He complimented his look with red bangles, a tikka on the forehead along with a slick bun. The highlight of the picture shot in a Mandir is the backdrop of Maa Durga and the actor’s dreadly expressions which is somehow reminding us of Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Will Akshay be possessed too or is there a complete different story line? Only time will tell!

Kumar himself took to his Twitter to share the picture and captioned it as, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb

Check out his tweet below:

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

The remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy “Muni 2: Kanchana“, Laxmmi Bomb revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

The Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.

Kiara Advani will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay. The two have also collaborated for the film Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!