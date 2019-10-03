Swachh Social Media Campaign By Ananya Panday Will Make You Respect Her As A Person

Marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, actress Ananya Panday launched a new campaign called Swachh Social Media with her digital social responsibility initiative ‘So Positive’ with a resolve to spread positivity across the Social Media and her call is so real, in order to curb social media bullying.

The teen sensation has taken a step forward and pledged for a ‘Swachh Social Media’ where she has urged her fans to take a pledge for the same. Interestingly, the campaign, ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ clocks 5 years today which was launched on Gandhi Jayanti and Ananya Panday has taken the ‘So Positive’ initiative ahead where the ‘Swachh Social Media’ campaign is set to take over, now with the most relevant step for one and all.

Ananya Panday took to her social media and kickstarted the ‘Swachh Social Media’ campaign with an informative video where she talks about the repercussions of social media bullying and the solution with a campaign that holds much relevance.

Sharing the video- Ananya Panday quoted, “We all need to be the change that we want to see around us 🙏🏻 Today, I have pledged that I won’t use abusive language on social media with the intent to hurt someone 😇 If you also feel that we need our social environment to be cleaner and more positive, please take this step for a #SwachhSocialMedia ❤ #SoPositive @sopositivedsr”

There are many people including teens, youngsters and even adults who encounter bullies who spew outrageous comments on social media which spreads negativity; across. More so, why a campaign like ‘Swachh Social Media’ is highly important.

Earlier, Actress Ananya Panday on the occasion of World Social Media Day announced her new initiative named ‘So Positive’ in order to confront social media bullying and now, the ‘Swachh Social Media’ campaign looks like a significant part of her initiative. Her initiative has witnessed immense support where people from all across have come forward, resonating with the initiative and with the ‘pledge’, it sure is going to be another step to build a cleaner social media- for everyone.

