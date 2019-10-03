Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahesh Babu To SS Rajamouli; Fraternity Hails Chiranjeevi’s Period Drama

It’s not just fans who can’t contain their excitement post-release of megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Even numerous biggies from the film fraternity like Mahesh Babu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, SS Rajamouli took social media to hail the period drama.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu congratulated the entire team as he tweeted: “Amongst the scale, grandeur and visuals…the performance of #Chiranjeevi garu stands tall#SyeRaa is a must watch!! Congrats to #RamCharan @DirSurender and entire team.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui too took on Twitter to praise Chiranjeevi and entire team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as he tweeted, “Congratulations to the whole team of #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy #Chiranjeevi @SrBachchan @KicchaSudeep @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanthara and @tamannaahspeaks what a look in this, totally changeover. It is a sure shot #BlockBusterSyeRaa.”

Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli who shares a great rapport with both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan took on twitter to congratulate the team of the magnum opus, as the veteran filmmaker tweeted: “Chiranjeevi garu breathed life into Sri Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He rekindled the fires of the lost history. @IamJagguBhai garu, Namma @KicchaSudeep @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanatara & @tamannaahspeaks – all the characters are engrossing and interestingly intertwined with the story. Hearty Congratulations to Charan and @DirSurender for the stupendous and well-deserved Success.. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy”

Talking about the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, The film is directed by Surender Reddy.

