After Kedarnath & Simmba, Sara Ali Khan To Romance Kartik Aaryan In Imtiaz Ali’s Next?

Known For his unique style of storytelling and direction, Imtiaz Ali, has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. Basically his genre is romance, but the portrayal is very different from Bollywood stereotypes. As per the latest reports, the cult director is roping in fresh faces for his upcoming love story, as the names of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, are doing the rounds.

The report in DNA states that the filmmaker is highly impressed with the newcomer Sara Ali Khan and approached her for the untitled rom-com.

According to DNA, the sources closed to them revealed that, “It’s another unique love story, which will invariably have a slight travelogue flavour, like all Imtiaz films. He wanted a new actress opposite Kartik. He had seen a few rushes of Kedarnath and felt Sara has a great screen presence and is good at delivering dialogues. He approached her with the script and the newbie liked the idea.”

“They sat for narrations. Now, the star daughter, who has a strong role in the romantic drama, has finally given her nod. The modalities are being worked out. She will start the film next year after both her movies Kedarnath and Simmba release next month,” the report further adds.

If everything goes well, Sara Ali Khan will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan, in her third movie.

As for now, Sara is set for a smashing debut Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, which releases on 7th December 2018. After Kedarnath, the actress will be seen opposite of Ranveer Singh in Simmba which releases on 21st December. Sara Ali Khan is all set to make mark in Bollywood, as being directed by renowned filmmakers like Rohit Shetty and Abhishek Kapoor.