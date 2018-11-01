Zero VS Thugs Of Hindostan: Both Starring Katrina Kaif, But Only One Will Win The Box Office Race!

Zero VS Thugs Of Hindostan: Make us remember if you do, when was the last time when an actress had two movies of such a huge scale releasing in back to back months? Katrina Kaif is all set to take the box office by storm with her two monumental releases in Thugs Of Hindostan (8th November) and Zero (21st December).

Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif has already won a million seetis for her glimpses in Suraiyya and Manzoor-E-Khuda. Made on a humongous budget, Thugs Of Hindostan is touted to have the most polished VFX work till date.

On the other hand, Zero has been gaining momentum since yesterday when its trailer was shown to a selected portion of media. Anyone who has seen it can’t stop praising it and tomorrow is the day when everyone will get to see the trailer. Two posters were released late night yesterday, one with the charming Anushka Sharma & second with the super-hot Katrina Kaif.

Just a poster from Zero has made many of people believe that this is the hottest version of Katrina Kaif till date. She’s playing the character of something what she’s in the real life – a Bollywood superstar. It’s also been said she has a solo song in the film and one with Shah Rukh Khan. Only time will tell if she can surpass the temperature she’ll set soaring with Thugs Of Hindostan.

TOH is expected to open HUGE because of Diwali holidays and the content will speak after its 1st weekend. Whereas, Zero will majorly depend on content though it can open big too. From whatever we’ve heard about Zero and going by the track record of Aanand. L Rai, there’s a possible chance of it going well at the box office.

Whichever movie works more, it’s a win-win situation for Katrina Kaif because she’ll rule in both of them. Still if you would like to place your bets on one Katrina Kaif starrer, which one will it be? Vote your choice and share your thoughts in the comments section below.