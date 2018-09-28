Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer BEATS This Major Record On YouTube!

It’s only been a day after the release of Thugs Of Hindostan‘s trailer and it has taken the internet by storm. It has started its record breaking spree by becoming the most watched and liked Bollywood trailer on Youtube in first 24 hours.

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer is said to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Sanju in terms of views and likes respectively.

Even though there are no officially declared figures, as per some twitteratis, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi version) clocked staggering 21.8 million views within first 24 hours on YouTube. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was amongst the most-awaited movies in a long time and upon its trailer release, it fetched about 19 million views. It was also the most liked Bollywood trailer in 24 hours with 538k likes. Surpassing the records of both the biggies, Thugs Of Hindostan (Hindi version) trailer amassed 22 million views and 680k likes. Among other biggies, Race 3 got 18.5 million views beating Padmaavat with 15 million views and Tiger Zinda Hai with 13 million views and 450k likes.

As per the post shared by director Rajamouli SS, Baahubali 2 fetched 50 million views in 24 hours but that was inclusive of versions in all languages across YouTube and Facebook. Shankar’s 2.0 also raked 24.8 million views but including all versions.

Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Llyod Owen is all set to release on 8th November. As per the social platforms are concerned, movie has already started the record breaking journey and looking at the response it’s ensured to continue at Box-office too.