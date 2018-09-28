Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash.

Karan became a father to twins via surrogacy last year.

SRK, Gauri are Godparents to KJo's kids
Karan Johar: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Are Godparents To My Kids Roohi & Yash!

During an episode of his show Calling Karan season 2, Karan was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children, read a statement.

Karan said: “Shah Rukh and Gauri are the Godparents to my twins.”

Karan shares a strong bond with the actor and his wife.

Calling Karan is one of the shows of Ishq 104.8 FM.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here