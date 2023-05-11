Former Miss World and now actor Manushi Chhillar is a self-made woman who is embarking on the ladder of success with every stride she takes in this industry. After bringing the coveted crown of Miss World back after 17 years in 2017, Manushi has been unstoppable and is constantly seen making a bigger name for herself in the world of glamour and cinema. After Anushka Sharma, she is now all set to book yet another glory on the global front by making a debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is all set to make India proud once again.

With her debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Manushi will add another feather to her ever-rising glory that we have seen. The prestigious event will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France, and India is equally excited to witness Manushi Chhillar’s grace at the famous red carpet and be part of history, all over again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi Chhillar will be seen in Tehran next to John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej amongst many others.

Cannes Film Festival is one of the prestigious international film festivals where the Bollywood divas will be seen owning the red carpet with their grace.

