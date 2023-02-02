Basking in the success of his career, Kartik Aaryan is on fire. After delivering his last box office hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shehzada. However, the latest rumours are abuzz that the actor will next be seen in the 3rd instalment of Aashiqui which originally starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead. Now the latest report states that Sara Ali Khan will join Kartik Aaryan for the 3rd part.

Co-starring Kriti Sanon, the film is an official Hindi adaption of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo whose release date has been pushed further. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to latest media reports, ex-lovers Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are coming together for Aashiqui 3. The duo was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal which was a box office disaster. Recently, a celebrity photographer took to Instagram to reveal that the duo is likely to come together for Aashiqui 3 which will be helmed by Aashiqui 3.

The caption of the post by Sneh Zala read, “According To Our Sources #SaraAliKhan will be playing opposite #KartikAaryan in Anurag Basu directorial #Aashiqui3. A little birdie also said that #PankajTripathi is also the part of the movie. While Fans Of #SarTik will be much more happier to watch them on screen together after #LoveAajKal.”

Soon after the post surfaced, netizens asked makers to cast Jennifer Winget instead for the film to work. A comment read, “Bhaai jennifer winget ko lelo, bachalo is movie ko,” while another said, “No plz no a big no god plz save kartik and Aashiqui 3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Just recently, Mukesh Bhatt had opened up about the Aashiqui cast and revealed that he’s looking for a new face to be cast in the film. ETimes quoted him saying, “We’re looking for a new face and I’m looking into it because that’s my expertise. Vishesh Films have always given new talent a break. Aashiqui is a franchise that always promotes new talent. We have to have a new face. I have met a lot of girls but the script is currently being written. Until the script is not final, casting becomes difficult. But the search process is already on.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kartik and Sara Ali Khan coming together for Aashiqui 3? Do lets us know.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Adds 3 Crore Worth Brand New Mercedes-Maybach To His Extensive Hot Wheel Collection? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News