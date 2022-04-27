Say it by the means of films or just a social media mention, Aamir Khan never misses a chance to bring positivity into the atmosphere. The perfectionist is often looked up to for his motivating attitude.

So, recently, Aamir was seen sharing a cherishing note on his social media for the students who will soon be giving their board exams. So the actor’s note came as a motivating note for the students.

“Best of luck to all students who will soon be giving their exams! Give it your best, and leave the rest…,” Aamir Khan wrote.

And remember… Re chachu, ALL IS WELL! Love.”

Aamir Khan‘s films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘3 Idiots’ have played a very significant role in the life of a student that signifies his awareness of the student group.

