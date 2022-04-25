Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, was seen playing box cricket in a video. What piqued the interest of the viewers was that the actor spoke about sharing a special ‘kahani’ on April 28.

Advertisement

Since then, the video has sparked widespread responses on digital platforms as fans floated several theories around what this ‘kahaani’ might be. The comments ranged from the superstar making his debut on an OTT platform, a new personal milestone, a film announcement, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer, to a new collaboration with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is trying very hard to shore up its television and online viewership ratings.

Advertisement

Adding further to the excitement, Aamir, who is known to be an extremely private person and rarely makes public appearances, next dropped another video of himself playing cricket as he discussed his chances at the IPL and also teased the audience by leaving his ‘kahaani’ revelation on a cliffhanger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan was previously in the news when he said he would definitely watch “The Kashmir Files” as it is a part of Indian history that breaks the hearts of all.

He was speaking at a fan event for the S.S. Rajamouli film “RRR” here in the national capital.

“Jo Kashmir main hua Kashmiri panditon ke saath woh yakeenan bahut dukh ki baat hai,” he noted. “Aesi ek film jo bani hai us topic main woh yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chahiye aur har hindustani ko yaad karna chahjye (What happened to Kashmiri Pandits is a matter of great sorrow. Such a film must be watched by all Indians so that they can remember what occurred).”

“This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it,” Aamir said. “I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful,” he added.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Charges A Whopping Amount For Per Post On Instagram, But Is Still Behind These 2 Celebs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube