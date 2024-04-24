12th Fail: Vikrant Massey’s Breakthrough Hit Completes Silver Jubilee Milestone, Says, “It Felt Like A Re-Release!

Vikrant Massey’s success feels like a combined victory! The actor continues to bask in the commercial and critical glory of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. The inspiring story sparked a million emotions and is now breaking records and achieving feats; the movie has completed the silver jubilee run. And Vikrant is overcome with emotions says the success feels like a re-release

Vikrant Massey‘s “12th Fail” is an inspiring success story that keeps improving. It delights critics and viewers with its incredible journey from theaters to OTT platforms and now the global box office.

Following its triumphant run at the domestic box office and its recent silver jubilee run in theaters, the film has received great praise and admiration, securing Vikrant’s place as the Star of the Year!

Since the versatile actor is enjoying the success of his film. The outpouring of love and gratitude for Vikrant isn’t slowing down. Regarding the movie’s success, Vikrant says, “Right from childhood, I used to read the stories of the films completing Silver Jubilees. I grew up in that atmosphere, and reading these stories was a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Meanwhile, Massey continues, “Now, when ’12th Fail’ made the silver jubilee run, it felt like a re-release”. He further said, “And also, the film is still screening in the cinemas as well as on the OTT platform; it felt surreal. For every actor, this is the biggest achievement. The response to the film and my performance has filled me with gratitude, and this always feels special.”

Last year, 12th Fail brought in 51.93 crore at the box office. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was based on the true story of Manoj Sharma. The account of Manoj’s struggles moved everyone to tears. The movie is also being released in China, a big deal and reeling in approximately 20,000 screens. With the film’s response in India and the critical acclaim everywhere, it is reportedly doing very well in the Chinese market.

However, the popularity of 12th Fail goes beyond its numerical value. It marks a noteworthy turning point in Vikrant Massey’s brilliant career. Aspiring actors everywhere can draw inspiration from his journey of strength to strength, which reinforces the value of tenacity, passion, vision, and dedication to one’s craft.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: 12th Fail Box Office Collection (China): Vikrant Massey Eyes 1970 Crore After Beating Dangal’s Screen Count – Will It Axe 100 Crore Single-Day Record?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News