In a very strategic move, Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming war drama, which is all set to arrive in the theaters on November 21, has opened a limited set of shows, called paid previews, for the audience. This three-day time period might help the film open with good numbers on day 1. The paid previews for Farhan Akhtar’s film begin on November 18.

Farhan Akhtar’s First Box Office Target

Farhan Akhtar’s first box office target, with this advantage, is to enter the list of the top 5 paid previews of Bollywood. Currently, while the top spot is owned by Stree 2, the fifth spot is owned by Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan!

Easy Target For 120 Bahadur

At least, off-screen, 120 Bahadur has an easy target at the box office with its paid previews. The war drama needs to earn only 2.5 crore at the box office to beat Maidaan, and enter the list of the top 5 paid previews in Hindi Cinema!

Mostly, paid previews are calculated along with the opening day numbers, so Farhan Akhtar‘s paid preview numbers might change the entire scenario for the opening day of the film! Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the official synopsis of the film says, “Valiant Indian soldiers fight against Chinese troops during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, preventing a potential occupation of the Ladakh region in the Battle of Rezang La.”

Check out the top 5 paid previews of the Hindi Cinema at the box office (India Net Collections).

Stree 2 (2024): 9.4 crore Chennai Express (2013): 6.75 crore Padmaavat (2018): 5 crore 3 Idiots (2009): 2.77 crore Maidaan (2024): 2.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

