Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Pankaj Tripathi In Ludo To Sanjay Mishra In Bahut Hua Sammaan - Vote For The Best Actor In A Comic Role

Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Though the year proved to be a gloomy one for the rest of the world, we had actors trying their best to keep our smiles and laughter intact. From Sanjay Mishra in Bahut Hua Sammaan to Pankaj Tripathi in Ludo, we’ve had a bunch of brilliant performances to choose from.

Take a look at the nominees for the category ‘Best Actor In A Comic Role’:

Sanjay Mishra (Bahut Hua Sammaan)

After a brilliant Kaamyaab, this just contrasts out everything Sanjay Mishra did in that film. He is THE HERO in the movie, which is totally opposite to what he did in Kaamyaab. Another sign of a brilliant artist, nailing two way-different characters back to back.

Deepak Dobriyal (Angrezi Medium)

There’s a leading face in every film, and then there’s someone who helps the hero stay a hero, Deepak Dobriyal is one such actor. He’s one of those rare actors, who doesn’t need lines up be funny. Not just his physical appearance, but also his diction helps even some ordinary lines sound hilarious.

Vijay Raaz (Lootcase)

Vijay Raaz plays the Don and is obsessed with watching wildlife documentaries of animals on Nat Geo. Now that’s a weird obsession a criminal can have. But who wants anything normal in such a funny movie and who better than Raaz to play such roles?

Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Though every character is equally important and everyone are connected like a beautifully built Lego piece. If there has to be one favourite, many will surely choose Pankaj Tripathi. In our recent conversation, he talked about how ‘truth’ is different for everyone. But, in this film, Pankaj is the truth believed by everyone. He brings the house down yet again his remarkable performance.

Sahil Vaid (Dil Bechara)

He had to reprise the role of Nat Wolff’s Isaac from Josh Boone’s original The Fault In Our Stars. The makers tried their best to desify this character, and Sahil did a pretty good job at embracing those traits.

Manu Rishi Chadha (Doordarshan)

Despite getting panned by critics, this film remained to be a topic of discussion among a particular section of the audience on Twitter. Manu Rishi Chadha playing the role of a dutiful son shined from the rest of the cast.

