Deepak Dobriyal Promises To Pay Staff Salaries Amid Lockdown, Won’t Hesitate Even Taking A Loan For It

Deepak Dobriyal, was last seen in Homi Adjania’s Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. The actor has said that he will make sure to pay his staff in these turbulent times even if that means he will have to take a loan himself.

While in these tough times of the lockdown, people are doing everything in their capacity to help others, Deepak too is doing his bit. While the actor has no qualms accepting that his contribution may not be as large as his other industry counterparts this is the best he can do.

Opening up about his efforts to ensure that his staff does not run out of money, the actor has been quoted by HT saying, “I wonder if people in our positions are having so much trouble, then how are poor people coping with this situation? There are 6-7 people who work for me, doing different duties. I have promised my staff that I will keep paying them even if I have to take a loan. I will take care of them in whatever way I can.”

He further went on to say, “Saal mein ek film karta hoon, itni hi haiseeyat hain meri. I don’t have a lot of money to give away, but this is how I can help and I will.”

Deepak, who is currently stuck in Almora in Uttarakhand says that he deeply misses his family and friends who are in Mumbai at the moment.

