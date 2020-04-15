Is Ravi Teja Getting Into Biju Menon’s Shoes For Telugu Remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum?

From the past few weeks, Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum which released in February has been making headlines following its remake in Telugu and Tamil languages. The original featuring Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and the versatile Biju Menon has been one of biggest blockbuster hits so far this year in the Malayalam film industry.

There have been reports about Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, and veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna stepping in shoes of Biju Menon.

But now it seems there’s a slight change in the casting. As per a report from telugu360.com, the makers somehow felt that Nanamuri Balakrishna wasn’t the perfect choice for the role, following which they were on a lookout for an actor who can essay the character and give complete justice to the role.

As per the same report, the makers are keen to rope in Telugu superstar Ravi Teja and the talks are on for the same.

However, as if now nothing yet has been confirmed, as an official announcement regarding both the actors playing the lead characters is yet to be announced.

The rights of Telugu remake have been brought by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his banner Sithara Entertainments.

The original was helmed by director Sachy and it was bankrolled by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

On the work front Ravi Teja who was last seen early this year in Disco Raja, has yet another big release later this year in the form of filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s Krack.

The action thriller has Shruti Haasan as the film’s leading lady.

