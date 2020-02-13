Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Best Debutant To Best Actor/Actress For Web-Series – Check Out The Winners Of THESE Categories

Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Over the last one and a half months, we conducted the polls for several categories of 2019.

A huge number of netizens participated and showed love by voting for their favourite nominees. So without waiting for long, let’s go through the results of the following categories – Best Debutant, Best Debutante, Best Actor (Web Series), Best Actress (Web Series) and Best Child Artist.

Best Debutant

Actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi As MC Sher (Gully Boy), Vishal Jethwa As Sunny (Mardaani 2), Abhimanyu Dassani As Surya (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), Karan Deol As Karan Sehgal (Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas), Zaheer Iqbal As Kabir Kaul (Notebook) and Karan Kapadia As Hanif (Blank) were nominated for this category.

Siddhant Chaturvedi won this with a huge margin collecting over 59% of the votes. Vishal Jethwa is 2nd with 17% and Abhimanyu Dassani is 3rd with 9%.

Best Debutante

Actresses like Shreya Dhanwanthary As Nupur Dubey (Why Cheat India), Ananya Panday As Shreya Randhawa (Student Of The Year 2), Saloni Batra As Kalpana Ummat (Soni), Tara Sutaria As Mia (Student Of The Year 2), Pranutan Bahl As Firdaus Quadri (Notebook), Geetika Vidhya Olyan As Soni (Soni) and Megha Ashish As Parmila (Satellite Shankar) were nominated for this category.

Shreya Dhanwanthary surpassed them all with 27% of the votes while Ananya Panday is at 2nd with 25% of the votes.

Best Actor (Web Series)

Actors like Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwary)- The Family Man, Vikrant Massey (Aditya Sharma)- Criminal Justice, Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu Bhaiyya)- Kota Factory, Arjun Mathur (Karan Mehra)- Made In Heaven, Rajesh Tailang (Bhupendra Singh)- Delhi Crime, Amol Parashar (Chitvan Sharma)- TVF Tripling Season 2, Dhruv Sehgal (Dhruv)- Little Things Season 3 and Sumeet Vyas (Chandan Sharma)- TVF Tripling Season 2.

Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliant performance in The Family Man won the audience with 50% of the votes. Jeetu Bhaiyaa aka Jitendra Kumar and Vikrant Massey are 2nd and 3rd with 29% and 9%.

Best Actress (Web Series)

Actresses like Jojo – Surveen Chawla – Sacred Games 2, Vartika Chaturvedi – Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime, Suchitra Tiwari – Priyamani – The Family Man, Kavya Kulkarni – Mithila Palkar – Little Things 3, Tara Khanna – Sobhita Dhulipala – Made In Heaven, Shakti Sheshadri – Ramya Krishnan – Queen, Batya – Kalki Koechlin – Sacred Games 2, Kavya – Rasika Dugal – Humorously Yours 2, Shakti Sheshadri -Anjana Jayaprakash – Queen and Jaspreet Kaur – Shivani Raghuvanshi – Made In Heaven were nominated for this category.

SUrveen Chawla’s Jojo topped the list with 23% whereas Shefali Shah and Priyamani are 2nd and 3rd with 22% and 14%.

Best Child Artist

Child artists like Riva Arora (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Mohammad Samad (Chhichhore), Talha Reshi (Hamid), and Mir Mohammed Mehroos (Notebook) were nominated under this category.

For the goosebumps-filled scene in Uri, Riva Arora won this award with 50% of the total votes. Mohammad Samad from Chhichhore and Talha Reshi from Hamid are 2nd and 3rd with 30% and 12% of the votes.

