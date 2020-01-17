Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria To Megha Ashish, Choose Your Favourite Debutante

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Last year was full of explosive performances by the lead actresses, apart from that we have some of them marking their debut. From Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria to Megha Ashish, let’s take a look at some best debutantes of 2019.

Shreya Dhanwanthary As Nupur Dubey (Why Cheat India)

Shreya Dhanwanthary was outstanding in the second half of the film. In our review, we advised viewers to not miss out the breakdown scene. She looks & acts cute but excels in the scenes that demand the display of expressions.

Geetika Vidhya Olyan As Soni (Soni)

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan as Soni leaves a permanent mark with her performance. She’s very natural and not for a scene you’ll feel she’s enacting a scene. It feels they’re shooting life of few real people without them knowing that they’re on camera.

Saloni Batra As Kalpana Ummat (Soni)

Saloni Batra underplays her character with brilliance. She expresses the helplessness very well on her face. Her character is written keeping the very roots of human nature in mind and she displays it with utmost honesty.

Pranutan Bahl As Firdaus Quadri (Notebook)

If there’s anything that looks more beautiful than Kashmir on-screen, it’s Pranutan Bahl. She’s convincing with her actions & enjoys a flourishing debut.

Ananya Panday As Shreya Randhawa (Student Of The Year 2)

Ananya Panday, along with Tara Sutaria, was the charming relief of the film. There’s no doubt about her alluring presence and she proved the same with Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Tara Sutaria As Mia (Student Of The Year 2)

Tara Sutaria was more of the speaker than looker in her debut. She gets to fill in the emotional-connect weigh in the film.

Megha Ashish As Parmila (Satellite Shankar)

Megha Ashish as Pramila in the film brought in the desired freshness. She got the South Indian accent right and looked authentic in her role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!