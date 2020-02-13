BARC Report Week 5 (2020): Reality Shows- Bigg Boss 13, Indian Idol 11 Retain Their Magic Among Urban Audience; Bandini Holds The Rural Throne

BARC Report: We are back with the television rankings based on the impressions recorded. Speaking about the 5th week, it’s once again Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya ruling the top spot in the ranking of urban section. Also, reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Indian Idol 11 have retained their hold in the top 10.

Take a look at the television ranking based on impressions:

Urban

Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya continues the dream run and remains the top favourite of urban viewers. It is at the 1st position with 8017 impressions. By a small margin, Colors’ Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel is placed at 2nd position. It fetched 8004 impressions. Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya has grabbed the 3rd spot with a total of 7114 impressions. With 6747 impressions, Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 holds 4th spot, while Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at 5th with 6732 impressions. Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni makes its way at 6th with 6683 impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets placed at 7th spot with 6529 impressions. With 5982 impressions, Sony’s Indian Idol 11 holds 8th spot. At 9th and 10th spots are Colors’ Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (5834 impressions) and Star Plus’ yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka (5794 impressions).

Rural

Just like last few weeks, first six positions are being held by Dangal channel’s shows including Bandini (14034 impressions), Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (12701 impressions), Mahima Shanidev Ki (12679 impressions), Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn (11952 impressions), Kitani Mohabbat Hai (9891 impressions) and Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi (8789 impressions). Topper of urban section, Kundali Bhagya, is holding the 7th spot here with 5913 impressions. Ek Anokhi Rakshak Naagkanya is placed at 8th position with 5702 impressions. Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya (5515 impressions) and Big Magic’s Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali (5514 impressions) are at 9th and 10th positions, respectively.

