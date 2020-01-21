Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Surveen Chawla (Sacred Games 2) To Mithila Palkar (Little Things 3), Vote Your Favourite Web Series Actress

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: The web entertainment world in India witnessed a huge leap in 2019 as several big series were released. OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, The Viral Fever offered a series of interesting shows which the audience received warmly.

From, Amazon Prime’s The Family Man to Netflix’s Sacred Games 2 there were many shows which provided entertainment to netizens and gave them characters to cherish forever.

Let’s have a look at Top female actors of the web world in 2019:

Suchitra Tiwari – Priyamani – The Family Man

Priyamani as Srikant Tiwari’s wife Suchitra Tiwari (Suchi) played a complex character. She played a woman who is finding it hard while juggling between family and work and there was a certain mystery to whether she is actually having an extramarital affair or not.

Tara Khanna – Sobhita Dhulipala – Made In Heaven

Tara is a passionate girl who makes it big by marrying a rich guy essayed by Jim Sarbh. Tara has a troubled marriage but a successful wedding business. Just like any other married couple, Jim and Tara are trying to have a baby but nothing works between them as he is having an affair with Tara’s good friend essayed by Kalki Koechlin. Tara was a middle-class girl who got married into a rich family but somewhere deep down misses her simple life.

The character is very passionate about her work and takes professionalism to a different level with her work.

Kavya – Rasika Dugal – Humorously Yours 2

Rasika Dugal’s Kavya in Humorously Yours is a very light hearted, sweet and cute character. She is the much-needed relief in the life of her husband Vipul who hasn’t learnt anything in life apart from comedy. Basically, Vipul can be a child in his marriage and chill around because Kavya is such a sweet person to be around. She has aced the art of balancing work and home and that’s what makes her one of the best female web characters of 2019. Also, Rasika has played the character very well in both seasons.

Batya – Kalki Koechlin – Sacred Games 2

Kalki Koechlin lived the character of Batya in Sacred Games Season 2 who is the manager of Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) and manages all his functions. Her performance and the character was really interesting and has stayed with us even months after the show premiered on Netflix.

Jojo – Surveen Chawla – Sacred Games 2

Surveen Chawla in Season 1 didn’t have much role to play but it developed so well in Season 2. The character graph over both seasons has been commendable and without any doubt, it was one of the highlights of season 2.

Kavya Kulkarni – Mithila Palkar – Little Things 3

Kavya Kulkarni is one coming of the age girl who knows how to balance professional & personal life. Though initially, she’s struggling professionally but soon gets rewarded with great promotions.

is successful both at work and in life. She is earning huge still doesn’t let it make her arrogant. She never tries to make Dhruv feel anything lesser than her and even when he gets a little unfair, she believes in him and doesn’t get mad. She loves and cares for him with all her heart and even helps him repaying his family’s debt. She loves his family too and even though they are not married, she signs up his parents for regular medical checkups because she knows Dhruv can’t afford to do it.

Shakti Sheshadri – Ramya Krishnan – Queen

Ramya Krishnan spurts power with her presence in every character she plays and playing Shakti in Queen gives her wings to fly. Ramya plays the mid-aged Shakti in the series that is based on the life of an actress turned politician and plays it with finesse. Though the series fails to create a big effect in the entity, Ramya as a performer shines bright.

Shakti Sheshadri -Anjana Jayaprakash – Queen

Queen technically travelled in Shakti’s life from the time she was 15 to her late 30’s. Anjana plays a young Shakti who was an actress. Anjana plays the character with all her calibre and looks the part. Though she throughs a lot of tantrums as young Shakti, nothing looks unreal and she embodies the character.

Jaspreet Kaur – Shivani Raghuvanshi – Made In Heaven

A girl suffering from her economic condition while dreaming to fly high and become successful, Shivani played the part with her dreamy eyes and coil demeanour. It wasn’t that the character had only a good side but also a grey one. Shivani’s transition from white to grey and vice versa is commendable and she deserves to be in the list.

Vartika Chaturvedi – Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime

Have to call it one of the most well-edged characters. Shefali Shah portrayed many layers through one single performance in Delhi Crime. The actress went from stubborn, to vulnerable to shocked to angry to loving in a blink of the eye and she deserves every bit of the accolade. For an actress whose eyes speak volumes, Shefali is one of the most loved stars on the web this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!