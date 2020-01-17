Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy) To Abhimanyu Dassani (MKDNH), Choose Your Favourite Debutant

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: While the renowned actors of the industry remain under the radar, it is the debutants in B’Town that fans every year anticipate. The last year too saw some entries, some promising while the other turning out a disappointment. But who remained your favourite?

From Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy to Abhimanyu Dassani in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, check out some of the best debutants of 2019:

Siddhant Chaturvedi As MC Sher (Gully Boy)

Siddhant Chaturvedi known for his stint in Inside Edge, ventured into Bollywood with Gully Boy. His character of MC Sher caught attention by leaps and bounds, in a way that his supporting character overshadowed Ranveer Singh, who played the lead in the film. Sid is looking forward to some biggies like his next with Ananya Panday-Deepika Padukone, an Excel entertainment project and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Indeed, a worthy debut year!

Abhimanyu Dassani As Surya (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut alongside TV fame Radhika Madan in the action flick, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The star kid won praises for his super successful portrayal and the film even received a standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival. Could there be a better start? One now looks forward to his upcoming projects, since the actor has made his place amongst the promising ones.

Karan Deol As Karan Sehgal (Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas)

The expectation from Karan Deol was at par, given the fact that he’s the son of THE Sunny Deol, who’s been known for his action since forever. However, we got to witness the romantic side of the star kid and that didn’t really strike the chord with the audiences.

Karan Kapadia As Hanif (Blank)

Karan Kapadia, nephew of Dimple Kapadia, made his debut with the action thriller, Blank, also starring Sunny Deol. The film even had a special song featuring Akshay Kumar, but alas! Karan along with the film failed to earn praises or impress the audiences.

Zaheer Iqbal As Kabir Kaul (Notebook)

While the pre-release buzz was quite impressive, with major superstars even rooting for the trailer and promos of the film. Although, Zaheer too turned out to be decent with his acting skills, the craze and the buzz of the actor, even after Notebook’s release, remained on the lower end.

