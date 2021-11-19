Bigg Boss is one of the most followed reality shows on Indian television as the audience loves to see the high-voltage drama unfold with every episode. The latest season, Bigg Boss 15, has been somewhat disappointing which has also reflected on the TRPs of the show. There have been several rumours about makers bringing in Pavitra Punia to spice things up on the show but the actor has straight-up denied the speculations.

For the unversed, Pavitra Punia is famous for her appearance in the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss, where she left a deep mark on the audience. She has previously been in a romantic relationship with Pratik Sehajpal, who is currently inside the house. Their relationship ended on an unpleasant note and hence Pavitra’s appearance as a challenger will make things more interesting.

In a previous interview with Times of India, Pratik Sehajpal had revealed that he had broken up with Pavitra in the past due to her possessive nature. He stated that she was not happy with him taking up a role that involved an intimacy between him and his co-star.

He was of the stance that he even tried to say no to the role but things did not pan out as expected. He said, “These bold scenes have become so common in today’s times and I am here to make my career. But trust me, I had refused the role and even told Pavitra about me turning it down.” He went on to tag her as a possessive person and also felt that she was not exactly wrong on her part.

According to the most recent report, Pavitra Punia has issued a clarification that she has no plans of entering the house in the current season. She wrote in a statement, “So, there have been a lot of rumours going on which says I am the confirmed challenger contestant to enter in Bigg Boss 15. Fortunately, THE NEWS IS FAKE, I AM NOT ENTERING THE BB15 house. I have done my part in BB14 and I don’t want to be associated with anyone. So kindly don’t spread this bundle of NOT TRUE news. Wishing the contestants all the very best. Good Luck.”

