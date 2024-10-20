Bigg Boss 8 Telugu is going all crazy and mysterious, and with each passing day, a new twist surprises everyone. The show’s twists and turns continue to delight the audience. This week’s drama appears more dramatic, promising good entertainment for the viewers.

Aditya Om, an actor, director, and producer evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 8 in week 5 as part of the midweek elimination event, is expected to return to the house. The most recent rumors from Bigg Boss Telugu 8 sources point to the same conclusion.

Aditya Om made his acting debut as a protagonist in Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri Lo.. in Telugu. He was a prominent figure in the 2000s. He settled in Mumbai and became a filmmaker. He proved his acting abilities in numerous Telugu and Hindi films, including Dhanalakshmi I Love You, Punnami Naagu, Bhama Kalapam, and Maa Annayya Bangaram. Aditya broadened his creative horizons in 2013 with the film Bandook, which he directed himself. After nearly two decades, the actor returned to the Telugu screen as a competitor in the eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Aditya Om earned a decent reputation throughout his five-week Bigg Boss Telugu house stay. Due to his nature and big brother-like personality, he made friends and gained fame. During the first two weeks, Aditya Om disappointed his supporters and viewers by failing to open up or provide content. He was in the danger zone for the first two weeks before improving his game in week three.

As he began to feel comfortable with the show’s format and plan, he was evicted midweek, much to the audience’s dismay. His eviction was harsh, and the producers now make amends by allowing him back into the show. According to reports, the actor will be sent inside the house again during week eight. Only time will tell whether the rumor is accurate or not.

