With each passing week, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 continues to entertain audiences. The show premiered on October 6, 2024, and has been running for around 78 days. However, in the most recent episode of the drama-packed reality show, Shilpa Shirodkar surprised viewers by responding to Salman Khan with a bold remark. She asked the megastar not to be sarcastic with her.

What Happened Between Shilpa Shirodkar & Avinash Mishra in Bigg Boss 18?

A task was underway among the housemates, during which Shilpa explained her views and affirmed how Avinash Mishra had been intervening in other people’s issues. She explained “Yeh har insaan ke mudde mein ghusta hai, poke karta hai. Pehle toh aake mere saath one-on-one conversation karta hai aur fir wo points aur words use karta hai later on. Khud narrative set karta hai aur uska ilzaam mujh pe daalta hai”.

The translation in English reads, “He meddles in everyone’s issues and pokes around. First, he comes and has a one-on-one conversation with me, and then later uses the points and words I mentioned. He sets the narrative himself and then blames me for it.”

Things didn’t stop there, as Shilpa added that Avinash believes she is wrong if she doesn’t argue or fight to express her opinions. The actress further asserted that Avinash feels if someone walks away from a conversation, it means that person agrees with him.

What Did Salman Khan Reply To Avinash & Shilpa’s Fight?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan finally addressed the situation after the altercation between Shilpa and Avinash. This happened when Avinash asked the Sikandar actor if he understood her point clearly or was confused.

The host responded, saying, “Aaj se pehle kisi ne mujhe aisi koi cheez itni clarity ke samjhayi hi nahi, kabhi woh bhi flashback mein leke jaake.” In English, it means no one has ever explained anything to Salman with such clarity, even by taking him through a flashback. After this statement from the Tiger 3 actor, Shilpa quickly told Salman not to be sarcastic, saying, “Aap, please don’t be sarcastic, Salman.”

What Else Happened On This Episode Of Bigg Boss 18?

Besides the drama, Bharti Singh and Mannara Chopra made guest appearances on this episode. Both announced the second season of Laughter Chef. For those unaware, Mannara Chopra is a former contestant of the reality TV show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun Becomes The New Villain Of The Show, Here Is Taking A Look At Her Stellar 40 Crore+ Net Worth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News