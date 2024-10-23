Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's Estranged Husband Claims He Paid Rs 3.5 Lakh for Her Entry into the House, Influencer Hits Back

Hema Sharma, aka Viral Bhabi’s husband, has alleged that she is not letting him see their son and that he paid Rs. 3.5 lakhs for her entry in Bigg Boss 18.

Hema Sharma, aka Viral Bhabi, became the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 18 last week. While the influencer could not grab much limelight in the show, she is making news by sparking a controversy after coming out of the house.

Hema’s estranged husband, Gaurav Saxena, has made serious allegations against her, claiming that she is keeping their son away from him. He has also accused her of taking Rs 3.5 lakhs from him to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. On the other hand, Hema has called these allegations baseless.

Hema Sharma’s Husband Accuses Her of Keeping Their Son Away from Him

Gaurav Saxena is an NRI from Uganda who reportedly married Hema in 2021. Soon after Hema exited Bigg Boss 18, Gaurav interacted with the media and alleged that the influencer was not letting him meet their son. He also accused Hema of demanding a Rs. 2.5 crore flat from him in exchange for allowing him to meet the child.

Further, Gaurav alleged that he paid Rs. 3.5 lakhs for Hema’s participation in Bigg Boss.

He claimed that his estranged wife was keen on doing the show and tried to enter the house in Bigg Boss 17 and OTT 3.

However, when she could not get through, she came across a PR agency that demanded Rs. 2.5 lakhs for guaranteed participation in the reality show. Gaurav stated that he paid the money, which enabled Hema to participate in the show. He is also paying for her monthly expenses and house rent.

Hema Sharma Hits Back at Her Husband

Hema has refuted the allegations, stating that Gaurav is jealous of her success and popularity and that she will take legal action against him. “I would be responding to his allegations legally. However, he thought I did not deserve this platform (Bigg Boss),” she said in an interview with India Today.

“For him, I never had any worth because I come from a humble background. He couldn’t stand my popularity and hence is stooping to such tactics. I can only say that not many men can handle successful women, and he is one of them,” Hema concluded.

