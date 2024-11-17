The competition inside the Bigg Boss 18 house is getting more intense each day. This week, seven contestants faced the risk of elimination, and audiences were excited to know who would be evicted from the house.

The nominated housemates included Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun. Rajat already saved Digvijay, thanks to the Time God powers given by the Bigg Boss. While the rest of the six were still in danger, the makers have planned a twist in elimination.

Bigg Boss 18 Makes Decide No Elimination This Week

According to reports on social media, no one will be evicted from BB18 this week. The makers have decided to let the nominated contestants continue their journey in the house, as Salman Khan will likely announce there is no elimination on Weekend Ka Vaar.

According to voting trends, Kashish Kapoor and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga are among the bottom two nominated contestants. The latter reportedly received the fewest votes. Some social media users are now calling out Bigg Boss 18 makers for saving Tajinder Bagga despite his lesser contribution to the game.

“Why bigg boss makers are saving Bagga in every elimination? It’s a miracle that he is getting votes. I am watching bigg boss from the first season. The most boring contestant in entire bigg boss season is Tajinder Bagga,” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another said, “Kis khushi me? Bagga ne 12 hafte ki MG li hai kya? Sara ko kyu rakha hai? #AliceKaushik ka abhi kuch bacha hai kya?”

One user also posted, “who is voting for bagga? Is it just a coincidence when this week he joins the pampered four n openly shades n taunts KV: eviciton r cancelled? lol absolute shameless makers.” The competition has previously seen the elimination of popular faces like Nyra Banerjee, Shehzada Dhami, and Muskan Bamne. Other contestants evicted so far include Hema Sharma and Arfeen Khan.

