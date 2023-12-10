Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing headlines for all the interesting reasons. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Salman Khan reprimanding Abhishek Kumar for his wrongdoings while lauding Isha Malviya for playing gracefully. While all the contestants are making sure to stay relevant and active to attain the maximum number of votes, their personal lives are openly being discussed in the outside world. Well, don’t think much; let us tell you that we are talking about one of the strong contenders, Munawar Faruqui. Yes, you heard that right!

The stand-up comedian’s personal life has often been a hot topic of discussion, especially after his appearance in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. It was during that time he revealed being a divorcé while parenting his son with his ex-wife. However, later, he confirmed being in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi, with whom he kept sharing lovey-dovey photos every now and then.

Amid his growing equation with co-contestant Mannara Chopra inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Internet sensation Ayesha Khan has allegedly leveled some serious accusations against the stand-up comedian. Yes, you heard that right! In his latest interview, Ms. Khan, who refrained from taking any name, has revealed that after being approached for a music video, she started falling for the current Bigg Boss 17 contestant, who, in their second meeting, had told her ‘I love you.’

Ayesha Khan further revealed that before starting a new relationship with the Bigg Boss 17 contestant, she had confirmed with him if there was any other woman in his life who might get affected by their new relationship. She thought everything was sorted when he categorically said ‘NO.’

Speaking on a YouTube channel, The Tanya Talk Show, Ms. Khan stated, “I also started falling for it because us bande ki image itni acchi thi na ki mujhe bhi aisa lagta tha ki kitna achha banda hai and then I knew he was in a relationship but then he said that we have broken up. He told me that the relationship had ended tin-char mahine pehle. I said if that’s the case then I don’t have a problem engaging with you in any matter.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens came out in support of Munawar Faruqui and slammed the negative PR campaign against him. A user wrote, “Negative Pr at its best…. Keep doing …… Phir bhi nhi Hara pavoge Munawar ko.” Another said, “Someone used his parents money to hire negative PRs against #MunawarFaruqui lol.”

A third one wrote, “This khabri wants attention. Munawar ka tou naam hi nahi liya,BB mein or bhi bht contestant hai. It can be anyone else,you guys are saying munawar by yourself.” Take a look:

#AyeshaKhan levels serious allegations against #MunawarFaruqui Is this the REASON?? THAT Nazila is not sopporting or posting anything for #MunawarFaruqui

INTERVIEW LINK👇https://t.co/tBvfy454Uc pic.twitter.com/8Wd8MA6uFY — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is sharing a close bond with Mannara Chopra. At the beginning of their relationship, the comedian had confirmed and cleared being in a love relationship with a girl from the outside world.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ayesha Khan’s shocking revelations? Do you think she’s actually hinting at Munawar Faruqui? Do let us know.

