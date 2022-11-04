COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss’ never fails to entertain, and this week is no different! We’ve witnessed plenty of twists and turns to leave the housemates flabbergasted, but wait, there’s more drama, entertainment, and excitement with ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ today! Right off the bat, surprising the housemates in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house will be the cast of ‘Mili’ – Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal who will be delivering bucket loads of fun and laughter.

Unable to resist the charming and adorable Abdu Rozik, Janhvi grabs the opportunity to romance him but leaves everyone in awe and splits. Only tonight’s episode will tell you why!

Advertisement

Reeling from the excitement of the house, Janhvi announces a ‘Who is most likely to challenge’. Sunny and Janhvi will ask each contestant a question along with the names of two fellow housemates. The contestants must choose one name as the answer, and that contestant will then dunk their face into a bowl full of ice. Shots are fired when Sunny asks Shiv who amongst Nimrit and Priyanka will be the first to leave the house and he chooses the latter. After the intense exchange of reasons and accusations, it’s onto a flurry of entertainment as Janhvi asks Gori to join her in shaking a leg on Janhvi’s hit track ‘Nadiyon Par’. It will be worth watching which contestant feels the maximum freeze tonight and the aftereffects.

Advertisement

The fun doesn’t end here as the duo joins Dabangg Salman Khan on stage, raising both the entertainment and glamour quotient. The host will be seen welcoming the cast of Mili, while also praising Janhvi as one of the most prominent trending personalities. Known for curating some amazing reels, Salman Khan requests Janhvi to make reels on both Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam. You’ll be rolling on the floor laughing when Janhvi takes up the challenge and performs on Archana’s ‘more bana dungi’ dialogue. This episode has everything that promises to make your evening fun-tastic – from Salman playing Team Mili vs Team BB game where both the teams must guess the name of the actor mentioned on the placard Janhvi showing off her belly dancing moves, there’s entertainment unlimited in tonight’s episode.

Apart from the dance and dhamaal, the ‘Vaar’ captures an intense bashing that the contestants receive from the host Salman Khan. Our ‘Sultan’ wastes no time schooling the contestants on their behavior over the last week. The first in line to face his wrath is Archana Gautam, who has been blaming the makers of the show for taking her belongings from the house. The host then goes after Shalin Bhanot who has been complaining about the chicken. Furious with their behaviour, Salman starts taking note of everything that contestants have done till now. How will the housemates survive Salman’s burning line of questions?

Amidst all the fun, the sword of elimination hovers over the head of the nominated contestants, and to find out which contestant’s journey comes to an end, stay tuned to the show.

Watch the game change like never before in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, Taste Partner Priya Gold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Calls Out ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Gautam Vig & Soundarya Sharma’s Relationship: “This Is So Bloody Unfair…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram