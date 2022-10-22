Here’s a sad piece of news for all Salman Khan fans. As seen in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, Karan Johar has stepped into the shoes of the show’s host. The filmmaker will host this Weekend Ka Vaar owing to Dabangg Khan’s health conditions. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Race 3 actor has tested positive for dengue and is down with a fever. However, the show makers approached the filmmaker.

KJo has earlier hosted the first season of the controversial show’s digital version. Following this, he was considered for the same.

According to a report in ETimes, Karan Johar has accepted the offer of replacing Salman Khan as Bigg Boss 16 host. The report suggested that KJo couldn’t refuse the offer which was given to him by Colors and Endemol. Reportedly, the Dabangg actor had stepped into the second lead’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when everyone else had refused. A source close to the actor revealed to the portal, “Salman is recovering well and will begin shooting for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

The report also states, “Those in the know have revealed that Salman has kept himself away from all Diwali parties due to his illness. As of now, Salman seems to be recovering well and he also visited the set of his film for a brief period.”

Meanwhile, the same portal also states that Salman Khan will resume shooting for his Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and others in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar’s latest promo was dropped recently where Karan Johar was seen reprimanding dancer Gori for threatening Bigg Boss and other contestants.

Team Koimoi wishes Salman Khan a speedy recovery!

