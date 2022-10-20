It’s only been a few weeks since COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ premiered, and we’ve already witnessed plenty of drama among the contestants trying to win the game played by the master of the house. Every year, we see some incredible love stories in India’s favourite reality show. This season, however, a one-of-a-kind love story takes over the house as chemistry brews between the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik and Choti Sarrdaarni actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Tonight’s episode captures how smitten Abdu seems when he shares company with Nimrit. When asked if he gets butterflies in his stomach on seeing her, he coyly replies “yes” to Shiv Thakare. It will be exciting to watch what’s in store for this adorable bond.

Meanwhile, the feud between Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and the current captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house Shiv Thakare worsens. Planning and plotting games are in full swing in the house. In her conversation with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka shares that she has understood Shiv’s entire game and that he is a mastermind who is playing smart in the house. Priyanka adds that she will beat him at his game soon.

Agreeing with Priyanka, Ankit says that he is surprised to see captain Shiv Thakare be friends with Shalin Bhanot after having been at loggerheads earlier. Changing equations are a constant in the Bigg Boss 16 house, but is a truce between the captain and Shalin part of Shalin’s game plan? What is on Priyanka’s mind? What the uncertainty in the air brings to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house will be interesting to watch.

Amid all the drama and chaos, the master of the house announces a light-hearted and fun segment. ‘Bigg Boss’ commands all the contestants to spill gossip about one of them in the confession room. Making most of the opportunity, the housemates flex their tattle muscles. ‘Bigg Boss’ discovers Manya Singh resents Soundarya Sharma, who teams up with the contestant in power and she has no feelings for anyone. Get ready to watch all the contestants drop juicy gossip tonight.

After the entertaining gossip session, a series of confrontations erupt among the housemates. Does this signify the end of a few equations, chemistry and friendships we’ve seen in the house? Only time will tell.

