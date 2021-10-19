Bigg Boss 15 is yet again dominating the headlines and how. From Nishant Bhat betraying friend Karan Kundrra for Pratik Sehajpal to Afsana Khan calling Shamita ‘Buddhi’ on the show, the contestants are leaving no stones unturned to entertain their fans. Now, Rakhi Sawant has reacted to Afsana’s age-shaming comment on Shamita, let’s take a look at it.

Rakhi has been a part of Bigg Boss and knows the ideology behind reacting impulsively while you’re a part of the show.

Rakhi Sawant who was seen in Bigg Boss 14, was one of the top five contestants and entertained her fans thoroughly throughout the season. In a conversation with ETimes, Rakhi reacted to Afsana Khan’s age-shaming comment on Shamita Shetty and said, “What Afsana has done is wrong. I was also attacked by Aly Goni who called me Bua on the show. I politely said that he would also grow old in some years. But there is one thing you have to know: everyone who enters the Bigg Boss house panics sooner or later.”

Rakhi Sawant continued and said, “Afsana got it first. She is probably a lonely person who has struggled in life and hasn’t received love or even education. Such people want attention from people. I also had it in me and wanted that attention. But I started living my life and surrendered myself to God. I grew up in a chawl and didn’t have an education. I was also lonely but I worked in my life. People can judge you, curse you and talk anything about you. I don’t believe in hitting back at people. And Afsana is like me. We have not been taught how to speak softly. I respect both Shilpa and Shamita. They are celebrities and Bigg Boss is a place for people from all strata of life.”

When asked if what Afsana Khan said was justified about Shamita Shetty, Rakhi said, “She should not have said that but she got panic attack. She had one while she was in quarantine and was sent back to her hometown and later called back by the producers of the show. Also, like I said, everyone doesn’t come from the same background. Those coming from villages have not seen the glamourous world. They behave on camera the way they behave at home. And I also know people who don’t show their real face in the Bigg Boss house.”

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant’s reaction to Afsana calling Shamita ‘Buddhi’? Tell us in the space below.

