Bigg Boss as a reality show has taught many things to the contestants who were a part of the show in the past. From realizing how fortunate people are to get things with ease to understand the importance of relationships with loved ones. Bigg Boss 15 is no different and has witnessed contestants getting emotional, coming out of their comfort zone and doing things that they have never done before.

Karan Kundrra who is known for being a gang leader of MTV Roadies and the host of Love School 2 was seen having a candid conversation with Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgal and Umar Riaz.

While the four of them spoke about what they have been doing in the Bigg Boss 15 house and how their life inside and outside is poles apart. Karan Kundra mentioned how he has never done any household work in his own house and while he is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, he is cleaning toilets.

There is no doubt that the Bigg Boss house has been a place wherein it doesn’t matter which contestant is how big or small, their lifestyle, etc. the house treats everyone equally and teaches each contestant how it is to come out of their comfort zone when it comes to survival.

